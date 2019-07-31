Fact: Low level skills attract low-paying jobs

Dear Editor,

Critics are admonishing Alando Terrelonge for noting the practicality of young people being employed in what some consider “low-quality jobs”, versus their involvement in illicit income-generating activities.

Terrelonge's critics have a rather inept understanding of the labour market. The notion of a low-quality job is inherently subjective, because a job is only demeaning relative to the qualifications and potential of the job holder. A 'high-status' job is revered due to the qualifications and experience one has to acquire to perform the task.

Further to characterise any job as menial is inane, since all employees add value.

A smart worker will leverage the skills he attains from a menial position to start a business. Low-wage jobs, such as a bartender or housekeeper, do not require scarce talents; hence they cannot attract high wages. However, an industrious bartender may add value to his profession by becoming a top-class mixologist and the housekeeper could start her own nanny service.

In the business world, strategy and networking are more significant than understanding economic theory. Businessmen start ventures and employ bright managers. Adults provide bad advice by telling young people that education and skills will enable employment. Education and skills will get you the interview, but impressing the interviewer with your capacity to innovate will get you the job.

Moreover those arguing that the economy is generating low-quality jobs are disingenuous. An improvement in the economy necessitates high-quality jobs, but according to the Caribbean Policy Research Institute over 60 per cent of the labour force is unskilled. Furthermore, a high percentage of secondary school students graduate with few subjects and skills.

It is also the view of some stakeholders that Jamaica lacks sufficiently trained technical people such as developers. Therefore only an insane person would expect the majority of Jamaicans to be employed in high-paying jobs when most Jamaicans are uncertified. Many of the programmes of the present Administration provide employment for people who under regular circumstances would not be employed. These initiatives also provide individuals with the opportunity to become certified professionals.

Many Jamaicans take no responsibility for their own development and then blame the Government when their earnings are low. Official reports suggest that uncertified people often fail to exploit these opportunities.

Some Jamaicans have unrealistic expectations, how can they expect to perform low-level jobs and earn high incomes?

Jamaica needs honest politicians to hold people accountable for their own success. The truth is that cultural habits in Jamaican are largely impediments to success.

Lipton Matthews

lo_matthews@yahoo.com