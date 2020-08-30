Farewell, Mr Chadwick Boseman, icon

The shock and deep sense of loss that have greeted news of Mr Chadwick Boseman's death on Friday night are understandable. For, outside of Mr Boseman's family, his doctor, and probably some friends, the world did not know that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago.

What we find absolutely astonishing is the fact that, while bearing such a heavy burden, Mr Boseman continued making films, most notably Marshall — the biographical legal drama telling the story of Mr Thurgood Marshall, the first African American Supreme Court justice — and Black Panther, the American superhero box office hit based on the Marvel Comics character.

The fact that Black Panther was the first Marvel film to have a black character as a superhero no doubt inspired an entire generation of children of colour who, before that, were fed Hollywood's prescription of superheroes as white.

In fact, that reality was expounded by British motor racing world champion Mr Lewis Hamilton yesterday in an emotional tribute to Mr Boseman.

“I remember when I was a kid that Superman was a superhero; he didn't look like me, but I still thought Superman was the greatest,” Mr Hamilton said after claiming pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix, which he dedicated to the 43-year-old American actor.

“I know kids like myself will be able to now look up to him, and it is possible to do what he did, so this one's dedicated to him,” added Mr Hamilton.

We recall well Mr Boseman's moving remarks when he and his fellow Black Panther cast members accepted the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble in January 2019. “We all know what it's like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured — yet you are young, gifted and black,” he said. “We know what it's like to be told there's not a screen for you to be featured on, a stage for you to be featured on. We know what's like to be the tail and not the head. We know what it's like to be beneath and not above, and that is what we went to work with every day, because we knew we had something special that we wanted to give the world, that we could be full human beings in the roles that we were playing, that we can create a world that exemplified a world that we wanted to see.”

It was a most potent message to America, which has continued to struggle with the issue of race, and indeed to Hollywood, which has been accused of prejudice.

In one of the tributes to Mr Boseman yesterday, Mr Jake Coyle, a film writer for the Associated Press, stated that he compared his alma mater, Howard University, to his own personal Wakanda — the fictional African country that is home to Black Panther — saying, “If you have a blanketed idea of what it means to be of African descent, and you go to Howard University, you're meeting people from all over the diaspora — from the Caribbean, any country in Africa, in Europe. So you're seeing people from all walks of life that look like you but they sound different.”

According to Mr Coyle, that early development of an expansive, historical understanding of African American identity fed the grace and humility of Mr Boseman's most famous roles.

In his unfortunately short career Mr Boseman portrayed the lives of icons. There is no doubt that on Friday he died one.