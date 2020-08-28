Fear not COVID-19, just test and get rapid results!

Dear Editor,

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases across Jamaica is cause for great concern; however, I believe that we can beat this horrible plague which continues to challenge us physically, economically and psychologically, and the solution is quite simple: Test frequently and get rapid results.

There is empirical evidence that COVID-19 will diminish and disappear completely once the spread has been contained and the virus has no new host on which to incubate and spread.

Therefore, we must aggressively employ every method available to quickly identify and isolate or quarantine any person who has tested positive for the virus.

There are several pharmaceutical companies, some in Canada and Europe, which have already developed reliable rapid test kits and 3M in the USA is also being persuaded to make rapid test kits available to every American at an affordable price. The Government of Jamaica needs to pursue a similar initiative.

In a recent interview with Fareed Zakaria on CNN, professor of epidemiology at Harvard University Dr Michael Mina highlighted the importance of obtaining rapid test results within minutes, versus waiting several days or weeks for laboratory results, which allows for someone who is positive to continue to spread the virus many times, most times unknowingly.

We don't have to be rocket scientists to figure out that if we abide by the basic rules of wearing a mask, social distancing, washing hands, and making rapid testing frequently available to all health, security, tourism, and business entities we will very soon have defeated and eradicated COVID-19 from our shores.

The only challenge that we really face now is convincing those in authority to just do it and do it with alacrity, and make it mandatory that everyone employed in the health and tourism industries be frequently tested with reliable rapid test kits.

Michael C Moyston

jahspeed@hotmail.com