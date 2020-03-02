Fight crime in a hard core manner

Dear Editor,

The wave of crime and violence that has plagued our small but fiercely vibrant island nation craves undivided attention and deliberate strategising if we are to get a grasp on it.

Yes, this is a cliché statement, but the cure seems all too elusive.

The issue of crime-fighting in Jamaica is one that requires a unique, aggressive, and specialised approach in order for us to experience promising results. There is much that can be done to significantly reduce our skyrocketing crime rates, but there seems to be an intense fear and unwillingness on the part of our governing officials to step on the toes of certain stakeholders in the game, which has resulted in a lopsided, grossly ineffective approach to lessening the instances of crime and violence across the island.

I am in awe as to why the Government of Jamaica recently slashed the defence budget for 2020/2021 by $4 billion. This is the most decaying aspect of our country that severely threatens to destabilise the growth and very future of the island, so to what end was this decision agreed upon?

It is often posited that Jamaica lacks the adequate resources to tackle its crime woes. Might I suggest that we possess all the necessary resources required to halt the wave of disorder now plaguing our homeland. Prime Minister Holness should urgently consider creating a specialised advisory team of consultants. They must be hand-picked and proven former and current renowned crime fighters devoid of underlying motives or partisan ambitions so they can work in tandem with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Reneto Adams, former head of the Crime Management Unit, in my opinion, should be at the helm of this body. He is by far the most effective at reducing crime rates, perhaps controversially in the eyes of some, but he is a man who gets results. Others that should be included are Radcliffe Lewis and Cornwall “Bigga Ford” Ford.

The fact is, these individuals possess a genuine understanding of the intricacies of the criminal landscape and network of Jamaica coupled with an intense drive to bring this monster to its knees.

The current states of emergency initiative, although partially successful in driving down crime rates, is not a permanent solution to this debilitating issue. According to police statistics, 281 major crimes were committed in January 2020 alone. Of this amount, 116 were murders. How can we continue to sit idly by and allow the progress and advancement that has been realised to be eroded and the very fabric of our society destroyed?

The time is ripe for the appropriate officials to take off the public façade, resign the hypocrisy and myopic lenses, and get hard core about stemming the tide of this national disaster no matter the bitter medicine.

Tara Henry

henry.tara42@gmail.com