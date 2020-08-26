Finally, ISSA has accepted the inevitable

Quite frankly, we had watched — with some amount of sympathy — as the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) procrastinated on the issue of sporting competitions for the upcoming academic year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regular readers of this column know that we have always given ISSA high marks for its management of sporting competitions in schools islandwide.

At best, though, ISSA was being overly optimistic about staging the various competitions this school year, as we have all accepted that COVID-19 will be with us for a long time.

And even if a vaccine is found this year, or early in 2021, it will take a while for countries like Jamaica to acquire enough supplies to get us to the point where we feel safe enough to resume some activities.

So, on Monday ISSA finally accepted the inevitable and announced that all sporting competitions scheduled for the Christmas Term of the 2020-21 academic year have been cancelled.

The decision, ISSA said, was taken after the Government announced the delayed start of the 2020-2021 academic year due to a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The association told us that it will now use the next eight weeks to reassess the conditions under which schools will reopen and how they will operate. ISSA also said that following the assessment and consultations with its membership it will determine the list of competitions to be offered and a new timetable for the resumption of school sports.

We, of course, agree with the decision, for we could not endorse risking the health and safety of students in highly competitive sporting events.

This newspaper, though, is a bit surprised that it took ISSA this long to come to its decision, because we had last month published the findings of a Jamaica Observer/Bill Johnson Poll showing that the majority of Jamaicans surveyed over the period July 9 to 12 said there should be no school sports competitions this academic year due to the threat posed by COVID-19.

The pollster reported that when his team of researchers asked the question: “Do you think school sports competitions should return this school year, despite the coronavirus pandemic or not?” 66 per cent of respondents said no, 29 per cent said yes, while five per cent said they did not know.

A total of 1,200 people were questioned in the islandwide poll which has a sample error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent.

That alone should have given ISSA enough reason to come to its current decision much earlier. In fact, ISSA should have even been influenced by the massive effort put into staging international sporting competitions worldwide since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Outside of the loss of gate receipts due to the absence of spectators, these major competitions are run with players ensconced in safety bubbles and being subjected to regular testing for the virus. All that is costly, and we have not yet taken into account the measures that schools would need to have in place to ensure their participation in sporting competitions.

We agree with ISSA that organised sports play an important role in the physical and mental development of students. Indeed, we hope, and expect, that the opportunity will present itself for a return of school sporting competitions in the future. However, that, we fear, may not happen early next year, as seems to be ISSA's hope.