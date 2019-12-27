Fire Brigade Act needs amending, but...

We know, from our interaction with Fire Brigade Commissioner Stewart Beckford, that he means well and takes his responsibilities seriously.

So when Commissioner Beckford recently issued a warning to the public about the safety of some buildings, among them entertainment venues, we are inclined to listen.

Commissioner Beckford revealed that of the 1,019 places of amusement examined by the Jamaica Fire Brigade between January and November this year, only 140 were certified as “fit for use” leaving “the vast majority uncertified”.

It was with that knowledge in hand that he advised us all that we have a personal responsibility to ensure our safety, especially during this holiday season and beyond.

The information shared by Commissioner Beckford is, to say the least, shocking. And while we thank him for it, he and the fire brigade need to do more than issue the warning.

Section 22 of the Fire Brigade Act authorises the brigade to inspect what is referred to as “specified buildings” which, we are led to understand, include cinemas, theatres, schools, and hospitals.

The Act also authorises the commissioner — on being satisfied that the condition of a specified building “constitutes or is likely to constitute a hazard” — to serve notice on the occupier or owner, depending on the corrective work necessary to make the building safe, or to “take such other action as may be required” in order to render the building safe.

That, we assume, includes shutting down the building until the owner or occupier complies with the law.

Since his revelation Commissioner Beckford has attracted some amount of flak from Mr Christopher Lue, chairman of the Construction Industry Council, who essentially argued that allowing the buildings found to be in breach of safety regulations to remain open suggests a lack of control.

We can't fault Mr Lue for his conclusion. At the same time, we must acknowledge that the sanctions for non-compliance with the law — a fine not exceeding $5,000 or imprisonment for no more than six months, as well as a further fine of $500 a day during which the offence continues — are so paltry that they don't discourage breaches.

Our legislators, therefore, have a job to do in this regard. Equally, though, the fire brigade needs to enforce the law as it exists and, with the assistance of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, intensify its prevention awareness campaign with specific focus on owners and operators of buildings.

Fire alarms, smoke and heat detectors, as well as emergency exits and exit signs should be standard requirements for buildings.

The fire brigade also needs to make it more widely known that it can, on request, conduct inspections of private homes, especially given that a majority of the fires we have been seeing in the country annually are at private residences.

Losing property to fire can be devastating. And in cases where the property houses businesses, the multiple losses of jobs and investment are heartbreaking. In those cases, however, recovery is possible. The opposite, though, holds true when fires take lives.