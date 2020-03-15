Firearms, friendly fire and a false sense of security

So, you have completed Mr Shane Dalling's obstacle course and the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) has granted you a purchase permit. Before you pop the champagne, here is some food for thought; you have now introduced something into your home that has the ability to kill any member of your family in an instant.

This can occur by a lapse of attention, error in identification, or a split-second decision gone wrong — and these are just three of the possibilities. There are more.

Anyhow, I am a firm believer in bearing arms, so I am not discouraging you from buying your gun. I am just highlighting some things you need to think about.

Let us first look at ammunition. I see people buying these really expensive, complex bullets for their pistols. Well, you need to know which ones increase stopping power and which ones increase killing power.

I have seen some of these rounds separate into pieces on impact — I cannot see how that improves stopping power. It may give the surgeon hell to save the man's life, but that is not what a combat tool in a country not at war should be trying to accomplish.

You see, in war you want to deplete the enemy's resources by killing or seriously wounding so as to tap into limited medical services, thus weakening their army. However, in our environment, you want to stop the attacker from squeezing the trigger or from coming closer to you, or both.

A speciality round, as I just discussed, may not accomplish either of the two intentions. You are, in fact, likely already using a 9mm round that, due to its speed, is not that great for stopping power.

Believe it or not, the .38 is far more effective at stopping an advancing attacker. Also, before I get off the point of super rounds, just for a moment consider what these rounds will do if they strike a loved one by accident.

Then there is the choice of weapon. I notice that the Glock pistol is everyone's favourite. I can understand; it is reliable, low maintenance, easy to use and accurate. I think it is a great gun, if carried in a safety holster with a retention device that you have to engage to remove it. This, therefore, makes it perfect for uniformed police, soldiers and security guards.

But is it suitable for plain-clothes cops to carry without the safety holster?

Well, ask yourself: 'Can I fight whilst it is in my waist with no earlier-mentioned retention holster?' or 'Am I in fear of it being removed by the attacker and used on me?'

Why?

Well, it has no safety; its trigger is really light.

I notice that detectives carry it whilst also wearing plain clothes. Well, whereas a citizen can say he will not engage in hand-to-hand combat, a cop cannot. Maybe we should have spent a little more and given them Heckler and Koch, Smith and Wesson, or one of the many with a safety.

Then there are accidents that have occurred in homes involving both police and civilians alike. I know of three cases of toddlers using the guns to shoot themselves or their parents. Again, with the super light trigger and no safety, all it takes is a slight lapse in attention.

We are human, we will make errors; but our weapon needs to be selected with basic safety standards in mind, especially if we live with children. The weapon should have a safety lever, a hard first trigger-pull, or anything else that makes it impossible for a three-year-old to use.

The danger of friendly fire in combat is real. The New York City Police Department had two cases of police being killed in 2019 by gunfire, and they were both friendly fire. One was a plain-clothes officer who got disarmed in a fight while making an arrest. The perpetrator managed to disarm the officer and started shooting the officer's gun, the cop was killed when other officers engaged. This is a tragedy.

However, what we can learn from it is that the gun can be taken from us and should require a secondary action, like the aforementioned safety, to get it to fire.

Whatever gun you choose is going to come with responsibilities. If you lose it you can be charged criminally. This can carry jail time. So, if your home is broken into and the gun is stolen from the vault — prison. If you drop it whilst jogging and do not notice — prison. If your son steals it and shoots up a taxi driver or a person inside — prison. And the list goes on.

Domestic issues will also take on a different complexion. You or your partner can now kill each other with little effort. This is perhaps the crisis of gun ownership in Jamaica. It is too often the tool to destroy a family rather than save it. Berry, Meeks, and many others did not plan their actions.

They were driven by their tempers and the ability to destroy in a split second. I wonder if they would have used machetes if they had no guns?

I have listed three things to think about. There are more. However, it is important that you arm yourself, but do not underestimate the responsibility you have undertaken. You now have the ability to destroy yourself, your family, or other innocent people. Look what lies beyond the target before you engage.

Think of the fact that bullets can pass through the intended target and still do harm. Or you can miss! Avoid conflict at all levels because a simple fist fight will require you to draw your gun to protect it.

Also important: train, train, train. We have incredible talent teaching shooting and gun management in Jamaica, and multiple ranges.

This great day that you became armed can be one that you mark as the day you got the ability to save your family, or the beginning of its destruction.

See you on the range.

Feedback: jasonamckay@gmail.com