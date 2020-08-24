Fix up Heroes' Park
Dear Editor,
Kindly allow me space in your newspaper to express my opinion as to the beautification, fencing and gates of National Heroes' Park.
For some time the contractor engaged to do the work was terminated and the contract was never thereafter awarded or put to tender. So it remains on hold, hence the jungle-like look.
Our former government officials and heroes interred in the park must be turning in their graves.
I implore the current prime minister, Andrew Michael Holness, to look into this matter with some urgency.
Our national heroes, former prime ministers and other dignitaries interred in the park deserve respect and dignity from the country they once served.
Over to Metropolitan Parks and Markets and the other government agencies with oversight responsibility to look into the matter with a view to fixing them.
As far as I know, money is not the problem.
Joseph M Cornwall Sr
tranquillityfh@yahoo.com
