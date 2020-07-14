Fixing the water problem should be a priority of Gov't

Dear Editor,

Does Jamaica have enough water to serve the population or not? Or is it that the infrastructure needs an overhaul?

For the life of me, from I was a boy growing up we seem to always have this water problem, even after we have a washout by hurricanes or heavy rainfall, within a week so, how come this continues to happen?

Is it that our leaders are that incompetent as to not be able to come up with a comprehensive plan on fixing the water problem in Jamaica so that all Jamaicans can have an adequate supply? Don't they know that if communities have water this will be better for the nation, because you will have less idle hands since those hands will be able to cultivate something that could contribute to the economy, no matter how small it may be? And, also, it will help those who have to wash their children's school uniforms so they are able to go to school?

I believe it's time for the Jamaican Government to put the same emphasis on the water system as it has put in the highway system for the good of all Jamaicans. And to make sure that it's paid for, a water tax could be included in property taxes. This way it's guaranteed that everyone will have to pay the water tax, and there will no longer be the stealing of water because the property owners will be responsible to pay their taxes, thus paying for the water at the same time.

What has happened to that Israeli company that was paid to make sure that Jamaica had no more wasting of water from leaks? Why are we still having leaks? Does anyone know if they did anything to help the water situation?

It's time for us to start planning on creating more water catchment places around the island so we don't have to continue to face this problem year in and year out. This should be a priority for governments.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com