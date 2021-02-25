Flow got this one right for SMEs

De ar Editor,

Nothing worth having ever comes easily. In Jamaica, we say “If you want good you nose haffi run.” For myself and the thousands of other entrepreneurs spread far and wide across Jamaica we have had our fair share of runny noses. The challenges associated with running a business have been compounded by the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic, slowing income and dramatically halting any plans for expansion and further development.

For those of us, especially in the rural areas of Jamaica, harsh economic conditions have forced us to further minimise already small operations. We are essentially the 'head cooks and bottle washers' balancing accounting, inventory, customer service, and management. Sustaining businesses on sheer willpower is a mammoth task, especially when we are unable to hire help.

I was very excited last week when I glimpsed a newspaper article basically explaining that Flow had tailored a service specifically for small and medium-sized businesses. Among other things, the brand will provide e-mail, technical support, WhatsApp, and social media management. For me, that seems to lift a lot of manual work and weight from my shoulders. I was impressed by the care and thought that seemed to go into the entire package, I feel a general sense of relief and I'm anticipating trying out the product — which isn't priced too badly, I might add.

People are quick to bad mouth Flow all the time, but when good things happen we must also be just as quick to react and speak.

All in all, a job well done to Flow, and I encourage other service providers to follow suit.

Small and medium-sized businesses need help, one size does not fit all. Perhaps, with more tailored services entrepreneurs will get well-needed antihistamines for these runny noses.

Krishna Williams

Mandeville, Manchester

c/o tamizacca@yahoo.com