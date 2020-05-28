Gangs and national security

Dear Editor,

I just read the national security minister's presentation to Parliament about gangs in the country, and I am dismayed at his seemingly casual presentation — as if these gangs are no problem to the country and there is nothing he, the police, or the Jamaican Government can do or are doing about them.

How could a national security minister, in such a vital portfolio, just tell the country that within one year the gangs has grown from 381 to 389? How could such a thing happen on his watch or that of any other national security minister, for that matter?

This report makes me crazy, and I am calling for this minister, Horace Chang, to be removed and the Jamaica Constabulary Force to be disbanded, and replaced with a professional police force.

There should never be a growth of any kind of criminal gangs and activities in Jamaica if the minister and the police were doing their jobs properly.

If you take a look at how he break down the gangs this goes to show that neither he nor the police have any plans on how to dismantle them. Most likely when some gang members read this report they will be pleased to see that they are winning.

This is very shameful and, as Jamaicans, we all should be asking what these politicians are really doing?

We seem to have been given a chance with this COVID-19 crisis to make a reset on Jamaica to to have the desired effects; we could even change the laws to aid the process of prosecution and educate all our people to be able to make better choices.

We cannot continue going on like this.

Robert Clarke

rclarke88@hotmail.com