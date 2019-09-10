Garth Kiddoe was a great contributor
Dear Editor,
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica (ICAJ) deeply regrets to announce the passing of ICAJ Past President Garth Kiddoe, who died on Friday, September 6, 2019.
He served as ICAJ president from 2001 to 2003 and president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of the Caribbean (ICAC) from 2005 to 2007.
He joined the Public Accountancy Board in 1990 and became its vice-president in 2014.
At the time of his passing, he was the acting president of the Public Accountancy Board.
Kiddoe was first elected to the ICAJ Council in 1996 and has contributed significantly to the development of the institute. He gave distinguished service as a member of several committees, including admissions, continuing professional development, future of the profession, public sector, taxation, and public relations and publications.
The council, members, students, and secretariat staff of the ICAJ join with his family and friends in celebrating the life of our beloved past president.
May his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him.
Rosemarie Heaven
Executive Director
Institute of Chartered Accountants of Jamaica
executivedirector@icaj.org
