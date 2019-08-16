Gayle — available until further notice

Dear Editor,

On April 21, 2007 Brian Charles Lara played his last match for the West Indies. It was an exciting affair that the West Indies lost.

When Christopher Henry Gayle, also known as the Universe Boss, stepped out onto Queen's Park Oval in what many pundits believed was his last One Day International (ODI) match for West Indies on August 14, 2019, many wondered would he suffer the same fate as the great Brian Lara, losing in his last ODI? Only Gayle himself would have known if this was indeed his last ODI. And, having been poor with the bat all series, being the entertainer he is, he wasn't about to sign off with a failure, especially in front of his West Indian supporters.

There was early morning rain at the Queen's Park Oval — a storm was expected — and whilst rain interrupted play a few times, the thunderstorm had to take a back seat and watch as the Gaylestorm took effect.

It rained sixes and fours whilst Gayle was at the crease. He and his opening partner Evin Lewis destroyed the Indian attack in the first 12 overs. As water flowed from the Nanny Falls, so did the boundaries flow off Gayle's bat. His 72 came from 41 deliveries, with eight fours and five thundering sixes. He left the field to hearty cheers and congratulations from both fans and opponents.

India was eventually set a target of 255 to win from 35 overs. Would the bowling unit be able defend this target and give the Universe Boss a winning send-off? India started brightly, but were pegged back as the bowling unit tried to put up a fight. However, in the end, the bowling lacked the punch to knock out the Indians. On this day there was no fire in Babylon, India eventually won comfortably, and Gayle, like Lara, had to endure a losing send-off.

Interestingly, Gayle, in a short video after the match, noted he was available for ODI cricket until further notice, but one thing's for sure and that is all good things must come to an end. And whilst Gayle may still play a few more internationals for the West Indies, he seems to have said goodbye to ODI cricket on West Indian soil. So, to a true champion and entertainer, we say thank you.

Chris, you may not have got your farewell Test match at Sabina Park, as desired, but with your return to the Tallawahs and Sabina Park hosting all the Tallawahs home matches this CPL, it is your grand opportunity to shower Sabina Park with Gaylestorm.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com