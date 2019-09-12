Gayle sizzles but Tallawahs fizzles

Dear Editor,

Tallawahs took on the Patriots in match number seven of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and what a match it was.

Fans had to wait an extra 30 minutes for the start because of some technical difficulties with the broadcast. The wait, however, was well worth it.

The Patriots won the toss and sent the Tallawahs in to take first strike on a batting paradise. Gayle and Walton needed no further invitation; they took full advantage and pummelled the Patriots' bowling. The pair put on a massive partnership of 162 runs, with Walton making 73 and Gayle eventually falling for 116 in the 20th over. It was Gayle's 22nd T20 century; he struck seven fours and 10 maximums. The Tallawahs posted the highest score in the CPL's history, 241, a total that virtually ended the match.

The Patriots did not read the script however, and got their chase off to a rollicking start. Led by Evin Lewis, who scored the fastest 50 in the CPL, off just 17 deliveries, the Patriots raced to 85-1 in the sixth over. The carnage continued throughout the innings and, despite a brilliant 14th over from West Indies fast bowler Oshane Thomas, in which he took three wickets, the Tallawahs could not wrestle the ascendency from the Patriots as they continued to make a meal of the Tallawahs' subpar bowling. Fabian Allen eventually guided the Patriots to a commanding victory with 37 not out from 15 deliveries. They reached their target comfortably with seven deliveries to spare.

The match was a spectator's dream; a total of 483 runs in less than 40 overs. It was raining sixes and fours, and the Tallawahs at some point began to hope it would rain cats and dogs, but that was mere hope as the Patriots stormed to victory.

It's not often a player scores a century in T20 cricket and comes out on the losing end, but in this case Gayle's sizzling heroics were not enough as the Tallawahs fizzled out to a disappointing loss. The Tallawahs have now lost two in two and will take on the Zouks at Sabina Park later tonight in their first match. It's an opportunity for the Tallawahs with the home support to get on the points board with the Zouks being the proverbial beating stick of the CPL. Let's hope this time that the Tallawahs sizzle rather than fizzle.

Kemar Bogle

knb800@yahoo.com