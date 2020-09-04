General election results 1944-2016
1944
Total number of electors on list — 663,069
Total number of ballots cast — 389,109
Total number of rejected ballots — 39,982
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 144,661
Independent candidates — 104,814
People's National Party — 82,029
The Jamaica Democratic Party — 14,123
All other parties — 3,000
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 22
People's National Party — 5
Independent candidates — 5
Total — 32
1949
Total number of electors on list — 732,217
Total number of ballots cast — 477,107
Total number of rejected ballots — 9,928
Votes
People's National party — 203,048
Jamaica Labour Party — 199,538
Independent candidates — 58,790
Agricultural Industrial Party — 4,683
United Party of Jamaica — 1,120
Seats wo n
Jamaica Labour Party — 17
People's National Party — 13
Independent candidates — 2
Total — 32
1955
Total number of electors on list — 761,238
Total number of ballots cast — 495,680
Total number of rejected ballots — 9,036
Votes
People's National Party — 245,750
Jamaica Labour Party — 189 ,929
Independent candidates — 24,089
The Farmers' Party — 19,027
National Labour Party — 6,004
People's Freedom Movement — 1,737
The Right Party — 108
Seats won
People's National Party — 18
Jamaica Labour Party — 14
Total — 32
1959
Total number of electors on list — 853,539
Total number of ballots cast — 564,071
Total number of rejected ballots — 6,277
Votes
People's National Party — 305,642
Jamaica Labour Party — 247,149
Independent Labour — 4,595
Convention Independent Party — 196
Jamaica Independent Movement — 115
Independent Labour Party — 97
Seats won
People's National Party — 29
Jamaica Labour Party — 16
Total — 45
1962
Total number of electors on list — 796,540
Total number of ballots cast — 580,517
Total number of rejected ballots — 4,738
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 288,130
People's National Party — 279,771
People's Political Party — 4,995
Independents — 2,923
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 26
People's National Party — 19
Total — 45
1967
Total number of electors on list — 543,307
Total number of ballots cast — 446,815
Total number of rejected ballots — 4,243
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 224,180
People's National Party — 217,207
Jamaica United Party — 163
Jamaica We Party — 133
Republican Party — 45
Independents — 844
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 33
People's National Party — 20
Total — 53
1972
Total number of electors on list — 605,662
Total number of ballots cast — 477,771
Total number of rejected ballots — 4,120
Votes
People's National Party — 266,927
Jamaica Labour Party — 205,587
Independents — 1,088
Christian Democratic Party — 49
Seats won
People's National Party — 37
Jamaica Labour Party — 16
Total — 53
1976
Total number of electors on list — 870,972
Total number of ballots cast — 742,149
Total number of rejected ballots — 6,201
Votes
People's National Party — 417,768
Jamaica Labour Party — 318,180
Seats won
People's National Party — 47
Jamaica Labour Party — 13
Total — 60
1980
Total number of electors on list — 990,417
Total number of ballots cast — 860,746
Total number of rejected ballots — 8,040
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 502,115
People's National Party — 350,064
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 51
People's National Party — 9
Total — 60
1983
Total number of electors on list — 990,586
Total number of ballots cast — 26,543
Total number of rejected ballots — 488
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 23,363
Christian Science Movement — 704
Republican Party — 257
Jamaica United Front — 144
Independent candidates — 1,587
(People's National Party did not contest)
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 60
Total — 60
1989
Total number of electors on list — 1,078,760
Total number of ballots cast — 845,485
Total number of rejected ballots — 8,514
Votes
People's National Party — 473,754
Jamaica Labour Party — 362,589
Independent candidates — 628
Seats won
People's National Party — 45
Jamaica Labour Party — 15
Total — 60
1993
Total number of electors on list — 1,002,599
Total number of ballots cast — 675,296
Total number of rejected ballots — 6,479
Votes
People's National Party — 401,131
Jamaica Labour Party — 263,711
Independent candidates — 3,975
Seats won
People's National Party — 52
Jamaica Labour Party — 8
Total — 60
1997
Total number of electors on list — 1,182,294
Total number of ballots cast — 771,068
Total number of rejected ballots — 6,284
Votes
People's National Party — 429,805
Jamaica Labour Party — 297,387
National Democratic Movement — 36,707
Independent candidates — 885
Seats won
People's National Party — 50
Jamaica Labour Party — 10
Total — 60
2002
Total number of electors on list — 1,301,334
Total number of ballots cast — 768,282
Total number of rejected ballots — 7,387
Votes
People's National Party — 396,371
Jamaica Labour Party — 360,468
National Democratic Movement — 2,894
United People's Party — 548
Independent candidates — 452
Seats won
People's National Party — 34
Jamaica Labour Party — 26
Total — 60
2007
Total number of electors on list — 1,336,307
Total number of ballots cast — 821,325
Total number of rejected ballots — 4,819
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 410,438
People's National Party — 405,293
National Democratic Movement — 354
Independent candidates — 220
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 32
People's National Party — 28
Total — 60
2011
Total number of electors on list — 1,648,036
Total number of ballots cast — 876,310
Total number of rejected ballots — 5,358
Votes
People's National Party — 464,064
Jamaica Labour Party — 405,920
National Democratic Movement — 263
Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party — 420
Independent candidates — 228
Seats won
People's National Party — 42
Jamaica Labour Party — 21
Total — 63
2016
Total number of electors on list — 1,824,412
Total number of ballots cast — 882,389
Total number of rejected ballots — 9,875
Votes
Jamaica Labour Party — 436,972
People's National Party — 433,735
National Democratic Movement — 223
Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party — 260
Seats won
Jamaica Labour Party — 32
People's National Party — 31
Total — 63
