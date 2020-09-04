General election results 1944-2016

1944 Total number of electors on list — 663,069 Total number of ballots cast — 389,109 Total number of rejected ballots — 39,982 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 144,661 Independent candidates — 104,814 People's National Party — 82,029 The Jamaica Democratic Party — 14,123 All other parties — 3,000 Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 22 People's National Party — 5 Independent candidates — 5 Total — 32 1949 Total number of electors on list — 732,217 Total number of ballots cast — 477,107 Total number of rejected ballots — 9,928 Votes People's National party — 203,048 Jamaica Labour Party — 199,538 Independent candidates — 58,790 Agricultural Industrial Party — 4,683 United Party of Jamaica — 1,120 Seats wo n Jamaica Labour Party — 17 People's National Party — 13 Independent candidates — 2 Total — 32 1955 Total number of electors on list — 761,238 Total number of ballots cast — 495,680 Total number of rejected ballots — 9,036 Votes People's National Party — 245,750 Jamaica Labour Party — 189 ,929 Independent candidates — 24,089 The Farmers' Party — 19,027 National Labour Party — 6,004 People's Freedom Movement — 1,737 The Right Party — 108 Seats won People's National Party — 18 Jamaica Labour Party — 14 Total — 32 1959 Total number of electors on list — 853,539 Total number of ballots cast — 564,071 Total number of rejected ballots — 6,277 Votes People's National Party — 305,642 Jamaica Labour Party — 247,149 Independent Labour — 4,595 Convention Independent Party — 196 Jamaica Independent Movement — 115 Independent Labour Party — 97 Seats won People's National Party — 29 Jamaica Labour Party — 16 Total — 45 1962 Total number of electors on list — 796,540 Total number of ballots cast — 580,517 Total number of rejected ballots — 4,738 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 288,130 People's National Party — 279,771 People's Political Party — 4,995 Independents — 2,923 Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 26 People's National Party — 19 Total — 45 1967 Total number of electors on list — 543,307 Total number of ballots cast — 446,815 Total number of rejected ballots — 4,243 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 224,180 People's National Party — 217,207 Jamaica United Party — 163 Jamaica We Party — 133 Republican Party — 45 Independents — 844 Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 33 People's National Party — 20 Total — 53 1972 Total number of electors on list — 605,662 Total number of ballots cast — 477,771 Total number of rejected ballots — 4,120 Votes People's National Party — 266,927 Jamaica Labour Party — 205,587 Independents — 1,088 Christian Democratic Party — 49 Seats won People's National Party — 37 Jamaica Labour Party — 16 Total — 53 1976 Total number of electors on list — 870,972 Total number of ballots cast — 742,149 Total number of rejected ballots — 6,201 Votes People's National Party — 417,768 Jamaica Labour Party — 318,180 Seats won People's National Party — 47 Jamaica Labour Party — 13 Total — 60 1980 Total number of electors on list — 990,417 Total number of ballots cast — 860,746 Total number of rejected ballots — 8,040 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 502,115 People's National Party — 350,064 Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 51 People's National Party — 9 Total — 60 1983 Total number of electors on list — 990,586 Total number of ballots cast — 26,543 Total number of rejected ballots — 488 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 23,363 Christian Science Movement — 704 Republican Party — 257 Jamaica United Front — 144 Independent candidates — 1,587 (People's National Party did not contest) Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 60 Total — 60 1989 Total number of electors on list — 1,078,760 Total number of ballots cast — 845,485 Total number of rejected ballots — 8,514 Votes People's National Party — 473,754 Jamaica Labour Party — 362,589 Independent candidates — 628 Seats won People's National Party — 45 Jamaica Labour Party — 15 Total — 60 1993 Total number of electors on list — 1,002,599 Total number of ballots cast — 675,296 Total number of rejected ballots — 6,479 Votes People's National Party — 401,131 Jamaica Labour Party — 263,711 Independent candidates — 3,975 Seats won People's National Party — 52 Jamaica Labour Party — 8 Total — 60 1997 Total number of electors on list — 1,182,294 Total number of ballots cast — 771,068 Total number of rejected ballots — 6,284 Votes People's National Party — 429,805 Jamaica Labour Party — 297,387 National Democratic Movement — 36,707 Independent candidates — 885 Seats won People's National Party — 50 Jamaica Labour Party — 10 Total — 60 2002 Total number of electors on list — 1,301,334 Total number of ballots cast — 768,282 Total number of rejected ballots — 7,387 Votes People's National Party — 396,371 Jamaica Labour Party — 360,468 National Democratic Movement — 2,894 United People's Party — 548 Independent candidates — 452 Seats won People's National Party — 34 Jamaica Labour Party — 26 Total — 60 2007 Total number of electors on list — 1,336,307 Total number of ballots cast — 821,325 Total number of rejected ballots — 4,819 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 410,438 People's National Party — 405,293 National Democratic Movement — 354 Independent candidates — 220 Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 32 People's National Party — 28 Total — 60 2011 Total number of electors on list — 1,648,036 Total number of ballots cast — 876,310 Total number of rejected ballots — 5,358 Votes People's National Party — 464,064 Jamaica Labour Party — 405,920 National Democratic Movement — 263 Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party — 420 Independent candidates — 228 Seats won People's National Party — 42 Jamaica Labour Party — 21 Total — 63 2016 Total number of electors on list — 1,824,412 Total number of ballots cast — 882,389 Total number of rejected ballots — 9,875 Votes Jamaica Labour Party — 436,972 People's National Party — 433,735 National Democratic Movement — 223 Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party — 260 Seats won Jamaica Labour Party — 32 People's National Party — 31 Total — 63

