 General election results 1944-2016

Friday, September 04, 2020

1944

Total number of electors on list — 663,069

Total number of ballots cast — 389,109

Total number of rejected ballots — 39,982

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 144,661

Independent candidates — 104,814

People's National Party — 82,029

The Jamaica Democratic Party — 14,123

All other parties — 3,000

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 22

People's National Party — 5

Independent candidates — 5

Total — 32

 

 

1949

Total number of electors on list — 732,217

Total number of ballots cast — 477,107

Total number of rejected ballots — 9,928

Votes

People's National party — 203,048

Jamaica Labour Party — 199,538

Independent candidates — 58,790

Agricultural Industrial Party — 4,683

United Party of Jamaica — 1,120

Seats wo n

Jamaica Labour Party — 17

People's National Party — 13

Independent candidates — 2

Total — 32

 

 

1955

Total number of electors on list — 761,238

Total number of ballots cast — 495,680

Total number of rejected ballots — 9,036

Votes

People's National Party — 245,750

Jamaica Labour Party — 189 ,929

Independent candidates — 24,089

The Farmers' Party — 19,027

National Labour Party — 6,004

People's Freedom Movement — 1,737

The Right Party — 108

Seats won

People's National Party — 18

Jamaica Labour Party — 14

Total — 32

 

 

1959

Total number of electors on list — 853,539

Total number of ballots cast — 564,071

Total number of rejected ballots — 6,277

Votes

People's National Party — 305,642

Jamaica Labour Party — 247,149

Independent Labour — 4,595

Convention Independent Party — 196

Jamaica Independent Movement — 115

Independent Labour Party — 97

Seats won

People's National Party — 29

Jamaica Labour Party — 16

Total — 45

 

 

1962

Total number of electors on list — 796,540

Total number of ballots cast — 580,517

Total number of rejected ballots — 4,738

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 288,130

People's National Party — 279,771

People's Political Party — 4,995

Independents — 2,923

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 26

People's National Party — 19

Total — 45

 

 

1967

Total number of electors on list — 543,307

Total number of ballots cast — 446,815

Total number of rejected ballots — 4,243

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 224,180

People's National Party — 217,207

Jamaica United Party — 163

Jamaica We Party — 133

Republican Party — 45

Independents — 844

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 33

People's National Party — 20

Total — 53

 

 

1972

Total number of electors on list — 605,662

Total number of ballots cast — 477,771

Total number of rejected ballots — 4,120

Votes

People's National Party — 266,927

Jamaica Labour Party — 205,587

Independents — 1,088

Christian Democratic Party — 49

Seats won

People's National Party — 37

Jamaica Labour Party — 16

Total — 53

 

 

1976

Total number of electors on list — 870,972

Total number of ballots cast — 742,149

Total number of rejected ballots — 6,201

Votes

People's National Party — 417,768

Jamaica Labour Party — 318,180

Seats won

People's National Party — 47

Jamaica Labour Party — 13

Total — 60

 

 

1980

Total number of electors on list — 990,417

Total number of ballots cast — 860,746

Total number of rejected ballots — 8,040

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 502,115

People's National Party — 350,064

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 51

People's National Party — 9

Total — 60

 

 

1983

Total number of electors on list — 990,586

Total number of ballots cast — 26,543

Total number of rejected ballots — 488

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 23,363

Christian Science Movement — 704

Republican Party — 257

Jamaica United Front — 144

Independent candidates — 1,587

(People's National Party did not contest)

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 60

Total — 60

 

 

1989

Total number of electors on list — 1,078,760

Total number of ballots cast — 845,485

Total number of rejected ballots — 8,514

Votes

People's National Party — 473,754

Jamaica Labour Party — 362,589

Independent candidates — 628

Seats won

People's National Party — 45

Jamaica Labour Party — 15

Total — 60

 

 

1993

Total number of electors on list — 1,002,599

Total number of ballots cast — 675,296

Total number of rejected ballots — 6,479

Votes

People's National Party — 401,131

Jamaica Labour Party — 263,711

Independent candidates — 3,975

Seats won

People's National Party — 52

Jamaica Labour Party — 8

Total — 60

 

 

1997

Total number of electors on list — 1,182,294

Total number of ballots cast — 771,068

Total number of rejected ballots — 6,284

Votes

People's National Party — 429,805

Jamaica Labour Party — 297,387

National Democratic Movement — 36,707

Independent candidates — 885

Seats won

People's National Party — 50

Jamaica Labour Party — 10

Total — 60

 

 

2002

Total number of electors on list — 1,301,334

Total number of ballots cast — 768,282

Total number of rejected ballots — 7,387

Votes

People's National Party — 396,371

Jamaica Labour Party — 360,468

National Democratic Movement — 2,894

United People's Party — 548

Independent candidates — 452

Seats won

People's National Party — 34

Jamaica Labour Party — 26

Total — 60

 

 

2007

Total number of electors on list — 1,336,307

Total number of ballots cast — 821,325

Total number of rejected ballots — 4,819

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 410,438

People's National Party — 405,293

National Democratic Movement — 354

Independent candidates — 220

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 32

People's National Party — 28

Total — 60

 

 

2011

Total number of electors on list — 1,648,036

Total number of ballots cast — 876,310

Total number of rejected ballots — 5,358

Votes

People's National Party — 464,064

Jamaica Labour Party — 405,920

National Democratic Movement — 263

Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party — 420

Independent candidates — 228

Seats won

People's National Party — 42

Jamaica Labour Party — 21

Total — 63

 

 

2016

Total number of electors on list — 1,824,412

Total number of ballots cast — 882,389

Total number of rejected ballots — 9,875

Votes

Jamaica Labour Party — 436,972

People's National Party — 433,735

National Democratic Movement — 223

Marcus Garvey People's Progressive Party — 260

Seats won

Jamaica Labour Party — 32

People's National Party — 31

Total — 63

