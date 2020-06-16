Getting past the twin pandemics

Dear Editor,

The twin pandemics — COVID-19, which so far has killed an estimated half-a-million people worldwide; and the pandemic of racism, the epicentre of which is the US after the revolting killing of George Floyd, a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis — remind me of Charles Dickens' phrase: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”

But, in respect of both pandemics, we have to believe, like Dickens did, that although our time is a period of darkness, it is also a time that heralds the spring of hope.

So out of this chaos, on one hand, we hope that a vaccine will soon be discovered to tame and even eliminate this novel coronavirus and, while we hold out the hope of a cure, we, going forward, must design new ways to better interact with our environment so as to prevent the occurrence of deadly diseases.

Also, on the other hand, we hope to emerge from this racism pandemic by creating a climate where racial and social justice prevails and where respect for human life, especially black lives, not only matters, but becomes a universal law of nature.

George S Garwood

merleneg@yahoo.com