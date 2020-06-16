Getting past the twin pandemics
Dear Editor,
The twin pandemics — COVID-19, which so far has killed an estimated half-a-million people worldwide; and the pandemic of racism, the epicentre of which is the US after the revolting killing of George Floyd, a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis — remind me of Charles Dickens' phrase: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
But, in respect of both pandemics, we have to believe, like Dickens did, that although our time is a period of darkness, it is also a time that heralds the spring of hope.
So out of this chaos, on one hand, we hope that a vaccine will soon be discovered to tame and even eliminate this novel coronavirus and, while we hold out the hope of a cure, we, going forward, must design new ways to better interact with our environment so as to prevent the occurrence of deadly diseases.
Also, on the other hand, we hope to emerge from this racism pandemic by creating a climate where racial and social justice prevails and where respect for human life, especially black lives, not only matters, but becomes a universal law of nature.
George S Garwood
merleneg@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy