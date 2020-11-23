Give Trump credit for the COVID-19 vaccine

Dear Editor,

Over 72 million American voted for President Donald Trump, which tells me that half of the country never bought the media hysteria on the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The health experts had models of over 2.2 million Americans dying from COVID-19. Just about 675,000 Americans died from the 1918 flu pandemic and the media never blamed President Woodrow Wilson for those deaths. The main reason is he was a Democrat.

Fast-forward to now, and just around 253,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and President Donald Trump is getting the blame because he's not implementing any foolish national mask mandate. The majority of Americans who died from COVID-19 are from Democrat-run states, so why isn't the biased media blaming those governors? Why isn't the biased mainstream media blaming China?

President Donald Trump, in the final presidential debate, said they had a vaccine and the media and others said the president was telling a lie, and that it will not be ready until mid-2021. Now we have two possible vaccines that are 90 per cent effective against COVID-19. These companies never put forward the good news weeks ago because, I believe, they never wanted that to end Joe Biden's campaign that was all about the horrors of COVID-19.

Joe Biden's supporters should know that it was under President Donald Trump's Administration that the vaccine was created. We should give President Donald Trump and his Administration the praise for creating the fastest vaccine ever.

With all that said, I, as a young adult male, do not need to take any COVID-19 vaccine. I believe the elders and people with weak immune systems should take it.

Teddylee Gray

Ocho Rios, St Ann

teddylee.gray@gmail.com