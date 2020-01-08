Give visiting Diasporans the licence to bear arms

Dear Editor,

The Diaspora doesn't ask for much, yet where would the country be without them, their remittances, and other philanthropic contributions?

They are always there when the country needs them. As far as I'm concerned the vast majority are not interested in voting rights in Jamaica. I personally think that a person should vote where they live. But I think the time have come where the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA) should relax its rule and allow Jamaicans who reside overseas to obtain a pistol licence if so desired — as long as they pass the required background checks and meet all the relevant requirements stipulated by the licensing authority. This could be a win-win situation for all involved.

Members of the Diaspora have become targets and are sometimes killed for a number of reasons, including business disputes or just plain robbery. So some members are calling out for some kind of self-protection. That is where the pistol permit comes in.

If one lives in a rural district in the country who is going to protect him and his family? We all know that they aren't enough police to go around to protect or defend the regular population, let alone members of the Diaspora who might be visiting whether it is for business or pleasure.

We all know that the FLA sometimes has trouble collecting licensing fees from licensees who cannot afford such fees or refuse to pay them. The FLA could ask that Diaspora members leave their firearms in their safe keeping when leaving and upon returning should required to pay up all outstanding fees and charges before retrieving their weapons. In this case, all concerned would benefit.

Jamaica has a strong gun culture, and these law-abiding people should be given every opportunity to defend and protect themselves and family while on the island. It is the least the country can do to facilitate and encourage members to come home and conduct business in a safe and secure environment.

