Go, Llewellyn!

Dear Editor,

It doesn't surprise me that the Andrew Holness-led Administration extended the tenure of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn.

To appoint her from day one was a backward step for the country.

There is the saying that “fish come from sea bottom and say shark down there, believe it”. I say that to say that a former DPP made it publicly clear that she wasn't ready for the job. We didn't listen.

She was just not good for the job, and neither this inept Government nor anyone else can convince me otherwise.

Right now, if the Government took a referendum on her time in office she will not be favoured by the people.

If I were a defence lawyer I would be glad to take on any case she would be prosecuting.

I hope she decides to retire from that position and not stay a day over her tenure.

Howart Miller

hawartmill@gmail.com