God has spoken!
Dear Editor,
Amidst the global upheaval of the novel coronavirus pandemic, referred to as COVID-19, God woke me up about a month ago and referred me to page 57 of the book, titled The Treasure Hunters: Overcomers hunting for Revival, which I had authored in 2017.
In this book, God spoke prophetically through the late Bishop Dr Joseph Ade-Gold in 1998 that a time would come when people from every nation would cry for help and the outcry would be led by the Chinese, etc.
Now, with regards to US President Donald Trump preparing to send Jamaicans back home, this is what page 215 of that book says about what was prophesied in our 2010/11 Watch Night Service (formerly Overcomers World Ministries, now Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries). God made declarations profoundly through the late bishop again that: “The Government of this nation shall face challenges and more challenges. Tell them to create refuge, refuge, refuge for the time shall come, many shall become homeless. Prepare refuge places…for I have decreed a time for this nation and many shall be homeless. Prepare, prepare, prepare my people.”
He also prophesied saying: “The Church, get ready, for many shall run to you. They will call on the name of the Lord. I will listen…I will show myself… Shepherds have failed the poor. They dressed up and designed themselves as rulers, prophesying through flesh, running after fame... I am about to shake shepherds. They have grown beards — pride and arrogance…”
In addition, he rebuked Christians, “…anointed people [who] act like rats running after the crumbs, grasshoppers running after the crumbs, leaving the real for the crumbs. My people why have you come so low? Stand, stand, arise, arise, I have prepared my table…can't you turn from apostles that I have not chosen?”
Many other prophetic messages have taken place in this nation and around the world. Some are currently unfolding and many are yet to be revealed. This is the word of the Lord.
God instructed me in a vision that He showed me to give a copy of this book, as well as the book entitled Spiritual Warfare & Intercession, Abridged Edition (a vision about the prime minister and the nation) to both the prime minister and the governor general in August 2018. These were delivered to their offices.
God also instructed me to declare the February 22, 2020 a Spiritual Warfare Day to send people to the gate of every parish to pull down strongholds, cleanse the parishes of all the evil that has taken over, and to cover the parishes with the blood of Jesus because something was about to happen. Only a few people responded to the call. If we had come out in our numbers the impact of coronavirus would have been greatly minimised.
Bishop Grace O Ade-Gold
Arise Shine Apostolic and Deliverance Ministries
graceadegold@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy