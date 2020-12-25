Dear Editor,

The Jamaica Council of Churches (JCC) proclaims the joy and peace of Advent to our beloved sisters and brothers in Christ and to the nation. Indeed, we are keenly aware of the ambiguity with which some may experience the novel coronavirus pandemic. The loss of life, the impairment of health, and the experience of economic dislocation are some of the concrete ways in which this impact has been felt. Yet, the message of Advent and Christmas invites us to acknowledge and appropriate God's concrete presence with us.

The gospels remind us that in the incarnation, God became flesh and lives with us (John 1:14) — a reality which is interpreted as Immanuel or “God with us” (Matthew 1:23). COVID-19 has uncovered fears and uncertainties regarding food security, public health and safety, as well as raised questions concerning personal and national resilience, and redefined our concept of normalcy. Yet, God joins us on our journeys of fear and offers hope, accompanies our sojourns of sorrow with joy, and mitigates our miseries with peace.

We see God in concrete ways as our health sector workers valiantly labour to keep us healthy and safe. We see God with us in the resolute and resourceful toils of school boards, principals, and teachers in their persistence to preserve the promise which lies in our children. We see God with us in the ardent and assiduous struggles of our security forces in the face of fearsome challenges.

In short, we can see God with us in the service of those who embody their vocations with self-giving, compassion, and care. We affirm that acts of kindness are done every day in our churches, communities, and throughout our country to bring relief and comfort to many who are distressed because God is with us.

The council therefore affirms the proclamation that God is with us and will never abandon us. We have confidence that our world will be transformed by God's reign, giving vision to our leaders, teaching us true respect for all, and stirring our responses to service towards and love of our neighbours. To those who have been and continue to be impacted by crime, violence, and the carnage caused by road accidents, and to households which continue to be challenged by inadequate resources and the tribulations of daily life, we offer our solidarity and support through our commitment to continued advocacy, service and our prayers.

May the hope, joy, and peace of Christmas fill every heart and home throughout this land and bring God's comfort, strength and healing to all.

Rev Newton G A Dixon

President

Jamaica Council of Churches

presidentatjcc@gmail.com