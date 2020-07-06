Good can come from 'evil'

Dear Editor,

Among the Jamaicans of eminent worth, all of whom were beneficiaries of the esteemed Rhode's Scholarship, are Delroy Chuck, Rev Ronald Thwaites, Dr Trevor Munroe, and Dr Stephen Vasciannie.

Decades have passed since these men earned their doctoral degrees and established themselves as admirable product samples of the Rhode's Scholarship pursued at the renowned Oxford University.

The article 'Rhodes bad, but...” in the Jamaica Observer on Monday, June 22, 2020 referred to the abovementioned men as supporting the call for Cecil Rhodes' statute to be removed from public view because of his inhumane deeds. It is therefore surprising to me that only in the year 2020 these men seem to have realised the brute of a man Cecil Rhodes was reputed to be. Didn't they know about his iniquities before they applied for and received the scholarship in his name?

When in the past did they speak out about his atrocities? Or is it merely out of shame-face in response to the Black Lives Matter protests, along with the call by others to relocate or demolish his statue?

Knowledge acquired is invaluable and irreversible, but do they regret pursuing their Oxford University education on a reputable scholarship named after Cecil Rhodes? It seems irrelevant whether or not they regret being inheritors of such an award. Their benefit should be seen as good coming out of bad. And that is exactly how it should be — wherever there are proceeds of evil doings or intentions, they ought to be used for the benefit of humanity.

“[W]hat you meant for evil, God meant it for good...” (Genesis 50:20)

Peter A P Gordon

Mandeville, Manchester

getpapg@gmail.com