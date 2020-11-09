Good governance and the USA
Dear Editor,
The issue of good governance, in the context of government in all its parts, is usually associated with developing countries which have weak government policies, procedures and structures, and where democracy is under threat.
The USA monitors good governance in developing countries. I read that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Guyana in September in support of good governance and democracy, among other things.
Well, after watching the function of government in the USA at the federal and state levels in recent years, it is clear that flawed governance is not just a problem in developing countries, but very much exists in the USA, which presents itself as a bastion of stability, good governance, and democracy.
The USA would be well advised to take a very hard look at itself and act to review and reform its own governance policies, procedures and structures. It would then be better placed to counsel others about weaknesses in their system of governance.
Concerned Jamaican
