Good job students, good job Huawei
Dear Editor,
I'd like to formally congratulate the Jamaican students that have been selected as part of the cohort for this year's Huawei Seeds for the Future programme.
It is always a grand occasion when young Jamaicans are given the opportunity to visit and study overseas as a reward for diligent and hard work. The students have been gifted the opportunity of a lifetime. I hope they make the most of it by learning all they can.
I'd also like to big up Huawei for continuing to invest in Jamaica's youngsters; this in itself is immeasurable.
Huawei is a global leader in information and communication technologies (ICT), and for a company of this nature to see fit to mobilise Jamaica's youth in this way is something worth celebrating. As leaders in 5G technology globally, I believe the company has a wealth of knowledge to share with the selected students. Add to that the fact that China is a mecca for technology, tech-based services, and just about any device you're looking for.
I hope other multinationals operating within Jamaica's shores will follow suit in giving back not only through philanthropic efforts, but through opportunities for training and empowerment. Much respect to Huawei!
Safe travels students, soak up all you can, this is indeed a once in a lifetime opportunity.
Kaleb Khaleel
kalebkhaleel@yahoo.com
