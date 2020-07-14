Good job, Windies!

Dear Editor,

Kudos to Jason Holder's boys for registering an emphatic and determined win over England in the first Test at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on the hosts' soil. It was the first-ever international cricket match played amidst COVID-19 pandemic that is still shaking the entire world.

The heroes of the winning side, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shane Dowrich, Roston Chase, architect to overcome the crucial situation Jermaine Blackwood, and skipper Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel for the splendid spells deserve hearty congratulations.

Cricket lovers now expect the touring side, with high morale and restrained mind, will take on the hosts once again at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Anil R Torne

Pune, India

artorne@gmail.com