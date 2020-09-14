Good move, Dr Tufton

Dear Editor,

Since winning the recent election, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) has wasted no time in getting back to business. The number of novel coronavirus cases has continuously climbed, and the health and safety of all Jamaicans continues to be compromised. However, respect needs to be shown in regard to how the Jamaican Government has dealt with the situation.

With the expected arrival of infrastructure to build a field hospital, Dr Christopher Tufton and his team at the ministry have shown that they are committed to their task.

There have been over 3,600 cases of novel coronavirus including 40 deaths, and the need for a COVID-19 hospital is not only timely but also brilliant.

The fact that these hospitals will be in different sections of the island will mean that more individuals will have a higher chance of recovery.

Numerous Jamaicans have continuously put themselves at risk of catching the virus by not following rules. Still, day by day the Government continues to take measures to reduce the spread of the highly contagious virus.

Various small and large businesses must now try their best to protect their workers and customers. Everybody has to work together to help fight the problem.

However, if one thing is clear it is that, until a safe and effective vaccine is made, then the novel coronavirus will be here stay.

Now, countless things can be said about the recent election for the Jamaica Labour Party. However, how the Government has dealt with the win has been impressive. The Jamaican Government has made the health and safety of all citizens the number-one priority.

The novel coronavirus has destroyed many lives and businesses, if we are to control it then the COVID-19 hospitals will be a necessity in the fight. Good job!

Damalio Powell

damalio101@gmail.com