Good save, Commish

The media report of new amendments to the Road Traffic Act, appearing to us as totally ascribed to the new head of traffic within the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr Gary Welsh, is frightening.

The whole affair tells the public that any and everything beyond crazy can and is happening at the JCF.

We think that his reassignment has come with great relief to the public at large.

I personally want to thank Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson for intervening, and trust that he will stop just short of also reassigning his salary.

Little wonder that all ranks within the constabulary appeared bewildered, but that is every reason to have come to the media, rather than avoiding it.

Derrick Simon

Camp David, Golden Spring

derrickdsimon@yahoo.com