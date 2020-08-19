Gov't kicking over its bucket of milk

Dear Editor,

I am appalled that, with the efforts made by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the same Government seems to be in a haste to have an election now.

Why the haste? The Administration has been doing well already, so what is the rush?

If the election is still allowed to occur, what is the reason, then, in having people being in quarantine and on lockdown? Is this all a joke? Should I now take it that this is a ploy to ensure that you overthrow everything you worked to accomplish?

If a cow kicks over the milk that was just drawn from her we really cannot measure the milk. This plan for election is seen as the Government kicking over the bucket of milk.

If there is any love for this country, please, Andrew Holness, postpone the election until next year.

Based on the press briefing on Monday, August 17, 2020 there are many communities in St Thomas and Clarendon, with several cases scattered islandwide. We need to respond quickly.

If we are considering postponing the reopening of schools, then why are we rushing the election in which all our working population will be affected?

Joneshia Bryan-Thomas

Joneshia_bryan95@hotmail.com