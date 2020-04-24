Gov't must avoid damage to the productive sector

In response to the COVID-19 crisis the United States has, in just over a month, administered a fiscal and monetary stimulus several times larger than during the entire 18 months of the global financial crisis of 2008/2009. The stimulus so far includes a fiscal response of just under US$3 trillion (or about 13 per cent of GDP), with another US$500 billion that may be approved in the next few days.

The most recent CARES Act (phase 3) of US$2.2 trillion included US$150 billion in public health expenditure, US$250 billion in extended unemployment benefits, US$375 billion in small business loans (forgiven if employees are retained), and US$300 billion in so-called helicopter money of $1,200 per household, topped off with US$150 billion in funding for state and local governments.

The Federal Reserve has announced an alphabet soup of funding programmes, ranging from supporting the commercial paper market through buying crisis-minted junk bonds to municipal credits, topped off with unlimited quantitative easing. This aggressive response has allowed the US stock market to regain a little more than half of its losses.

In comparison, our minister of finance has announced special fiscal programmes of about two per cent of GDP and a contingency fund of another 0.5 per cent. This is excellent, relative to our past, and makes it the first time that we have been able to respond to a crisis with a sustainable contra cyclical policy reflecting our improved balance sheet.

Clearly, however, we will need to do more.

Any business subject to the full effect of the social distancing measures — ranging from tourism to hairdressing — now has near-zero revenues, and will only be able to rebound once the health risks are sharply reduced. They will need help. In particular, Jamaicans in the informal or semi-formal sector who do not have enough savings to stop working and hunker down at home for indefinite periods will need significant levels of support.

And, a deeper debate is needed as to how to guarantee that every citizen has access to social services and a minimum living income during normal times. Our challenge is to make sure the emergency stimulus and safety net are not too little, too late.

While the recent request for International Monetary Fund financing is very welcome, we will need significantly more than the US$500 million projected, due to lower numbers from tourism, bauxite, and remittances over a 12- to 18-month period.

We will also need to reconsider our attitude to the productive sector, as well as incentives on offer. The basic principles for the special COVID-19 relief programmes announced by the minister are good. However, this crisis is more dangerous than anything Jamaica has seen since Independence in 1962. We need to throw everything we have at it, instead of waiting too long and thereby allowing the damage to the productive sector — formal and informal — to become harder to overcome.

At budget, Jamaica was a full year ahead of the annual targets for debt reduction. Our fiscal effort had reduced debt and produced unparalleled macroeconomic stability, foreign reserves, and employment levels. But the key question now is: Can we provide much larger commercial and social support in an innovative and entrepreneurial fashion without endangering the fiscal programme? This debate needs to begin now.