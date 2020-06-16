Gov't should go on a pension drive

Dear Editor,

I am calling on the Government to launch a campaign that encourages Jamaicans to put in place a pension plan for their retirement.

Jamaica has a large informal economy, and the nature and structure of such businesses do not facilitate the establishment of pension plans.

The prime minister should be the leading figure in this campaign as he has been the most popular politician in the country for the last four and a half years.

This campaign would reduce the burden on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) in the long run as more of our senior citizens would have a social safety net independent of the government, and such funds could be reallocated to address social ills, those as at-risk youth and urban decay.

Alex John

alexjohnb10@gmail.com