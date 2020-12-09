Governance bigger than a political party

Dear Editor,

We have all been captivated by the clownish sideshow that is the political organisation called the People's National Party (PNP); however, this sideshow comes at a great cost, not only to the members of the party, but to the democracy.

Is the democracy being held hostage by one of its own creations, or are we overstating the importance of political parties?

Political parties were never created to be nooses around the necks of their members, especially those who choose to serve as elected representatives. The main characteristic of political parties has always been to generate collective passions as a group of like-minded individuals (same views and values). This certainly does not mean that differences in policies, leadership, ideology, etc, will not arise, which may lead to the growth, evolution, or even the death of a political party.

The political parties of Jamaica were formed to capture the rousing sentiments of wanting self-government and national identity, representing varying interests, and ruling by the majority vote. But our political parties have morphed into faux gangs imposing their will upon the nation, leaving us with Members of Parliament (MPs) totally anchored to the whim of their gangs, not their constituents.

The MPs aligned to the PNP may be in Opposition, but this role is nonetheless critical to maintaining some semblance of balance in a very tilted House of Representatives that lacks any true legislative counter-measures against the Government's super majority. In any case, we must remind the Opposition MPs that, being duly elected, they are under oath to “uphold and defend the constitution and the laws of Jamaica” and “conscientiously and impartially discharge” their responsibilities to all the people of Jamaica regardless of internal party affairs.

We must also remind ourselves that democracy and democratic processes are bigger than any political organisation. If anything, we should be encouraging the differences and disagreements in the PNP to encourage its evolution. We should also be broadening our democracy by encouraging the disillusioned to form their own groups and parties to represent what matters to them and fill any void they may see.

In the end, the business of the nation and governance will continue with or without the PNP, and only the members can decide if they will put nation first or be sucked into the sideshow so that the voters will have the last laugh.

Mario Boothe

Youth and governance advocate

m.raphael.b@gmail.com