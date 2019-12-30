Great need for basic community organisation and leadership training

It's well known that a great many ills — including a chronic shortage of trucks, underpaid staff, archaic disposal sites, administrative weaknesses, et cetera — contribute significantly to Jamaica's garbage collection and disposal headache.

Successive cash-strapped governments, hamstrung by competing demands, have not been able to find the resources to correct such inadequacies.

But it would be a mistake to believe simply throwing money — assuming it was readily available — at the garbage problems will resolve them.

The truth is that Jamaica's solid waste challenges are as much cultural and people-related as anything else.

Yesterday's Sunday Observer feature on garbage problems in August Town, St Andrew, underlines the situation, we think.

Note the cry of resident Ms Sharon Palmer who — because of the tendency by so many of her neighbours to burn garbage — likened August Town to Riverton City, site of the dysfunctional municipal dump.

“Di people dem inna di community [August Town] burn dead animal, dem burn rubber tyre, dem burn microwave, dem burn computer, printers, bathtub; anyting dat you can tink of inside di house dem burn it,” said Ms Palmer.

Just as is the case in Riverton, and communities downwind, people in August Town get sick from smoke inhalation. People with respiratory challenges and vulnerabilities, young children, the elderly are particularly affected.

We are told that the situation is made more complex since garbage collectors simply ignore material such as old appliances, influencing residents to dump them on the banks of the Hope River, etc.

We are left to wonder about the political representatives for August Town and like communities. Do they attempt to intervene on behalf of their constituents? If so, to what effect?

Beyond that, though, the garbage story in August Town underlines the absence of basic organisation and leadership in far too many areas of the country.

In organised, well-led communities, people help themselves and each other. In such communities, the authorities would have no choice but to heed the demands of residents that their garbage is collected. Failing that, the authorities would have to explain themselves. Likewise, in such communities, residents acting together with the support of law enforcement would prevent wide-scale illicit dumping and burning, as is taking place in August Town.

It's not by accident that crime, for example, is far less of an issue in communities with focused, active citizens' groups.

We have said it before, we say again, the Jamaican Government and all elected representatives with the support of so-called civil society, private sector, the Church, and the like need to place basic community organisation and leadership training at the top of the national agenda.

We have heard that elements of community organisation are — theoretically, at least — built into the various limited states of emergency and zones of special operations.

Jamaicans need to see and feel far more of the effects of such socially proactive measures on a comprehensive, nationwide scale.