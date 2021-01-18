Gurney Beckford set the bar

Dear Editor,

The Advertising Agencies Association of Jamaica (AAAJ) profoundly regrets the passing of Dunlop Compton Corbin & Associates Chairman Gurney Beckford.

Beckford's six-decade career profoundly impacted the local advertising industry. Regarded by many as the dean of advertising, the outstanding marketing communications professional selflessly acted as a mentor. He simultaneously launched and supported aspiring advertisers while setting the bar for the trade.

An avid sports lover, Beckford's generosity and friendly demeanour earned him the admiration and respect of associates and competitors alike.

Meanwhile, his service as a Jamaica Cancer Society board member helped facilitate care for those in need.

The AAAJ extends heartfelt condolence to his widow, children and loved ones. We share in your loss and take comfort in his everlasting memory.

J J Foote

Advertising Agencies Association of Jamaica