Had they not fought NIDS we could consider remote voting

Dear Editor,

Wasn't I one of the few voices bawling out until my throat hurt for the national identification system (NIDS)?

The rationale for rejecting NIDS was pure foolishness. Among them were mark of the beast, 666, Revelations, new world order, one world government, invasion of privacy, and all the other foolishness.

Had NIDS been in place it would have been a simple thing to vote at home online or even via your smartphone or computer. Not to mention crime stopping and economic growth.

Jamaicans continue to pay the price for being so backward, antiquated, and dowdy.

That hideous red ink on the finger in 2020? Say it ain't so!

Paul Haye

haye_p@yahoo.com