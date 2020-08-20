Had they not fought NIDS we could consider remote voting
Dear Editor,
Wasn't I one of the few voices bawling out until my throat hurt for the national identification system (NIDS)?
The rationale for rejecting NIDS was pure foolishness. Among them were mark of the beast, 666, Revelations, new world order, one world government, invasion of privacy, and all the other foolishness.
Had NIDS been in place it would have been a simple thing to vote at home online or even via your smartphone or computer. Not to mention crime stopping and economic growth.
Jamaicans continue to pay the price for being so backward, antiquated, and dowdy.
That hideous red ink on the finger in 2020? Say it ain't so!
Paul Haye
haye_p@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy