Haiti...10 years post-earthquake
Dear Editor,
On this day, we remember the hundreds of thousands of Haitians who lost their lives and the millions gravely affected by the devastating earthquake that struck their country 10 years ago.
We also honour the memory of the 102 United Nations colleagues lost that same day.
I will never forget the shock and sadness across the United Nations as we became aware of the scale of the tragedy.
My heart goes out to all those who lost family, friends and loved ones.
Over the past decade Haiti has drawn on the resilience of its people and the support of its many friends to overcome this disaster.
With the continued support of the international community, Haiti is striving to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including through strengthening the institutions that are so crucial to the well-being and prosperity of its people.
On this day, I renew the commitment of the United Nations to helping Haiti and its people build a brighter future.
Antonio Guterrez
Secretary General
United Nations
