Hanna has more potential
Dear Editor,
I read Dr Canute Thompson's insightful column in the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, explaining why he switched support from Mark Golding to Lisa Hanna.
I also read a reader's response, criticising Dr Thompson for not providing more compelling reasons for the switch.
Both articles had merit.
I agree with Dr Thompson, polls cannot be ignored, especially when the margin is significant. Popularity inside and outside the party matters. No candidate will have 100 per cent support, but having the majority is important.
If I should elaborate on a few more points why I think Hanna is the better candidate. Hanna is very loyal to the party; she shows loyalty to the institution and ideals of the party, and she is also loyal to the leadership. Hanna is present at nearly all party events, official and unofficial, formal and informal, and is, perhaps, now the most visible face of the party. She is also articulate and gives interviews that pull you in, make you pause, and then think. Anyone who follows her knows that she is at her best on the ground, in the field. An effective leader has to be engaging with the base.
I've seen Hanna on the ground campaigning from east to west across the island. She is present at almost every by-election. I've seen her in churches, at funerals, on the roadside, at corner shops, at sporting and cultural events, and at schools. I've also seen her at council meetings outside of her constituency. It seems she attends most events, where she is invited to speak. She has also done her share of engagements abroad in various capacities.
I am sure Hanna is aware she has work to do to build relationships and heal damaged ones. But this applies to anyone running for president. The fact that she won her seat marginally in the last general election should not be a deterrent; most PNP candidates were affected by the decline in PNP support across the board.
In terms of potential, I still believe Hanna has the most potential to improve and grow into the role; her youth is an advantage, so is her passion. She seems genuinely interested to improve the quality of life for Jamaicans.
P Chin
chin_p@yahoo.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy