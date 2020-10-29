Hanna has more potential

Dear Editor,

I read Dr Canute Thompson's insightful column in the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, explaining why he switched support from Mark Golding to Lisa Hanna.

I also read a reader's response, criticising Dr Thompson for not providing more compelling reasons for the switch.

Both articles had merit.

I agree with Dr Thompson, polls cannot be ignored, especially when the margin is significant. Popularity inside and outside the party matters. No candidate will have 100 per cent support, but having the majority is important.

If I should elaborate on a few more points why I think Hanna is the better candidate. Hanna is very loyal to the party; she shows loyalty to the institution and ideals of the party, and she is also loyal to the leadership. Hanna is present at nearly all party events, official and unofficial, formal and informal, and is, perhaps, now the most visible face of the party. She is also articulate and gives interviews that pull you in, make you pause, and then think. Anyone who follows her knows that she is at her best on the ground, in the field. An effective leader has to be engaging with the base.

I've seen Hanna on the ground campaigning from east to west across the island. She is present at almost every by-election. I've seen her in churches, at funerals, on the roadside, at corner shops, at sporting and cultural events, and at schools. I've also seen her at council meetings outside of her constituency. It seems she attends most events, where she is invited to speak. She has also done her share of engagements abroad in various capacities.

I am sure Hanna is aware she has work to do to build relationships and heal damaged ones. But this applies to anyone running for president. The fact that she won her seat marginally in the last general election should not be a deterrent; most PNP candidates were affected by the decline in PNP support across the board.

In terms of potential, I still believe Hanna has the most potential to improve and grow into the role; her youth is an advantage, so is her passion. She seems genuinely interested to improve the quality of life for Jamaicans.

P Chin

chin_p@yahoo.com