Has the PNP abandoned Dr Phillips' position on crime?

For what little it did for him electorally, Dr Peter Phillips at least took the principled position that the stakeholder approach is the best way to create consensus around the fight against crime, which has so far defied all our collective efforts.

It now appears that the People's National Party (PNP) has abandoned its former leader's quest for a unified approach that entails the Government, Opposition, private sector, civil society, and the Church working together to unite Jamaicans.

With the country in pain and outrage over the execution of Mrs Andrea Lowe Garwood as she worshipped at church in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Sunday, the best the PNP could offer is a corny attack on the Government.

In a press statement entirely bereft of suggestions for a solution expected from patriotic men and women seized of the urgency of the problem, the Opposition merely called on the prime minister to “break his silence on the current crime wave”.

“The Opposition is extremely disappointed at the prime minister's silence in the midst of the crime wave roiling the country for the last two weeks…” is what Mr Mark Golding's spokesman on crime had to offer.

Of course, his spokesman on crime, Mr Peter Bunting, a former national security minister — who must know better — told us what we already know, namely that: “24 persons were murdered in one weekend; 113 persons murdered so far in January 2021; four homeless persons savagely hacked to death, and two others severely injured, while a curfew was in force in the capital city.”

Mr Bunting clearly wanted to open our eyes to the hitherto unknown fact that “virtually open warfare [is] occurring in the streets of Kingston and southern St Andrew… as gunmen roam the streets unimpeded” and that “a narcotics trafficking plane crash lands in Rocky Point and its pilots and cargo disappear without a trace”.

In other words, having deeply considered the matter, the PNP is informing the nation that things are quite bad, where crime is concerned. But things can get better if the prime minister only breaks his silence.

“Mr Holness must state what lawful measures are being taken to address the current crime wave so that citizens can be reassured of some modicum of safety, even if they cannot sleep with their windows and doors open.”

But one should not be surprised that neither the Government nor the Opposition has the answer to this pestilence that has built up and festered over many years until the tail is now wagging the dog. The hard truth is that the only real option left in our arsenal against crime is to engage the country as a whole.

We thought the politicians had come to this realisation when the stakeholder groups met and agreed to a crime summit that crafted a way forward. That, too, has, however, been abandoned.

Is there some unspoken fear of bringing the people together to fight crime?

Let's give the last word to Ms Tova Hamilton, the Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament for Trelawny Northern, in whose constituency Sunday's killing took place: “More and more we are being forced to accept that we have no safe havens… I believe it is time for us to accept, once and for all, that crime is an epidemic in this country and we must act in concert to eradicate it.”