Has Trump played the wrong card?

Dear Editor,

One doesn't have to be a prophet to know that sooner than later time would catch up on the United States of America President Donald Trump. As the old Jamaican proverb goes, “Time longer than rope.” Indeed, this is so, and finally Trump has come to the end of his rope.

Congress has seen enough evidence to satisfy what they believed long ago, that the president used his power for personal gain, and has breached the Constitution of the United States of America that the founding fathers sacrificed to establish and maintain. Republicans have stifled their conscience to keep the president in office and carry out his wishes. But, as my mother would say, “God is not sleeping.”

Donald Trump is the third United States president to face impeachment, according to Congress. The vote against Donald Trump tipped the scale in favour of the Democrats 229 to 198 making it a reality.

The president breached the constitution by asking a foreign country to investigate his rival in a bid to scandalise him, so he, Trump, could be favoured in the upcoming elections in the year 2020.

Apart from the major allegations, the Democrats cited President Trump as misleading the people by falsifying his statement so as to cover up vital information that would incriminate him.

Even while running as a candidate in the 2016 elections, a number of women accused Trump of sexual assault. He was even caught on tape boasting about his rude and dirty actions. Yet, for whatever good or bad reasons, his actions were shoved aside, and he went on to win the elections.

If the United States Congress and Senate truly believe in equality and justice for all, and in protecting the nation's constitution from being corrupted, then truly they must do the honourable thing; put aside political biases, and let justice have its full course. This can only augur well for the integrity of the constitution and people of the United States.

Its allies are looking on.

As the current 'watchdog' over the world, and the one who shows himself as the righteous one, Donald Trump must abide by his pious principles and step down from his presidential position as an example to young, aspiring politicians watching from near and far.

Alrick Davis, JP

alrico_dee@yahoo.com