Help those stuck abroad, PM

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

This message might not reach to you, but I hope you get this with an understanding of what I'm trying to say.

I have family in the UK and also my significant other who has been stuck in the UK because of the travel ban that the country keeps extending, but what is not clear to you, Sir, is that you don't understand how that is affecting others who are stuck and want to come home to their families.

I know the country is your responsibility but what about the people of the country? You say you care, but I honestly don't think you do.

I think you need to live a day in the lives of these people and what we are really going through, because right now we are all hurt, and without having a say we have no choice but to live with this sadness. I wake up every day with cries and moaning from everyone I love who just want to be home with family, even when we are on lockdown, they just want to come home. And I can understand if you don't care about them, because, obviously, you don't know what being from home feels like.

Have you heard the cry of a daughter missing her parents, or a father who can't come home to his children ? I have. Do you know how it feels to be away from your family, missing the one you love? And these are the cries of the people who don't have a voice, poor people, and people most others don't care about. I just wish you could see how this is affecting the people of Jamaica.

Your job is to the people of the country. The same people who made you what you are today.

You don't seem to understand that a country without people is just a stupid rock floating in the Caribbean, but a country with people is a nation united with love and peace. For out of many we are one people, but if you keep ignoring the people then all you are going to be left with is a country without love and we all need love.

I just hope you do not take this in an offensive way because it wasn't my intention to be. This is just a cry, a voice of the people still stuck abroad, who still don't have a voice of their own. I just hope you see this and can be moved and know what's really going on with your people.

Please, Prime Minister, we, the Jamaican people, still need you.

Kenton Oakley

c/o sanjauoakley@gmail.com