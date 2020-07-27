High-level education commission timely, welcomed
Dear Editor,
I wish to commend Prime Minister Andrew Holness for conceptualising and launching the recently named High Level Commission on Education.
We have observed over the years his ability to conceptualise and develop institutions, such as the National Education Trust and National College on Educational Leadership, while delivering on the promised 'tuition-free' education.
While inheriting the 2004 Task Force Report on Education, he faithfully implemented the recommendations that have resulted in many positive advances in our education system. It is therefore timely, as prime minister, that as part of our adaptation to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we must realign our education system from early childhood to the tertiary level.
I believe the commissioners are excellent choices and will no doubt use focus groups in their consultative process. I would, however, love to see a student representative for learning and their contribution added to its work.
So, less talk and more action. As a former leader would say, “This matter is impatient of debate.”
Deanna Lewis
Kingston 20
deannalewis876@yahoo.com
