Highlighting economics of creative areas
Dear Editor,
The University of the West Indies (UWI) must be congratulated for the speed in which it has sought to position the new Faculty of Culture, Creative and Performing Arts at the Cave Hill Campus given the input from Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies (SALISES) and other institutions with an informative online symposium — Music, Innovation and Economic Development — mounted last Wednesday. I had never heard of Dr Vanus James until I happened to watch a recording of the event at a friend hours after the actual event.
I hope our technocrats in culture and the creative economy, as well as our economists and business leaders, viewed the rather erudite presentations by Dr James and other participants.
What was missing, however, were comments from either principal of the Cave Hill Campus Professor Eudine Barriteau or Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles, since it would have signalled the intent of the university's leadership in showing that the non-traditional areas will be used to bring new thinking to economic and human resource development in the English-speaking Caribbean.
Thankfully, I was lucky to run into the event, but unfortunately for many others in the wider public they would not have known and therefore not seen the presentation. SALISES must ensure that this event is rebroadcast on UWITV after being heavily promoted.
For regional nations which suffered severe economic losses this year because of the absence of their various festivals, and with the threat of no festivals again in 2021, it is important that the ideas, comments and recommendations outlined by Dr James and others in the symposium be considered and discussed in greater detail.
The UWI needs to stage similar online sessions to showcase the depth of knowledge in the region and how that talent can be used in helping our economies to recover and grow.
Congratulations to SALISES for the initiative.
Robert “Bobby” Downes
bobbybim@mail.com
