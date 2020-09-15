Holness a true leader, the next PJ Patterson

Dear Editor,

First and foremost, I must congratulate the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP) on its massive victory over the People's National Party (PNP) on September 3, 2020, by capturing 49 seats to 14 seats following the preliminary counting of ballots in all 63 constituencies. The victory has been highlighted by Jamaican citizens as a political landslide, even though the novel coronavirus infection had prevented many loyal citizens from voting, along with the heavy showers of rain. This win has paved the way for Andrew Holness to serve, strive, and commit to excellence in another term. It has also left more than enough 'socialist' distancing from the PNP's Comrades.

An election was requested; hence someone had to win or lose. However, this one was shocking to some individuals as such a win was not expected. After all, this massive win shouldn't have been a surprise to Jamaican citizens as the PNP proved itself not to be united from 2019.

Many politicians tend to become complacent in their seats over the years. But more citizens and young people are becoming wiser and demanding more from politicians than the traditional handout when it's close to the national election. Citizens are becoming more critical and gradually moving away from 'dieheartedness'. Individuals who are loyal to a party have chosen not to vote against it which may have affected voter turnout in some constituencies.

Andrew Holness is a true leader and has proven to his people that he is committed and hungry for change in this beautiful and blessed island we call home. He did not flee his flock in 2011 when he requested an election and sustained a loss to the PNP, who took it home by 42 of 63 seats. He has been modelling resilience, determination, and dedication ever since taking over from Bruce Golding.

Will Andrew Holness become the next PJ Patterson, who has been one of Jamaicans most favoured and longest-serving leader? He can if he continues to serve his people by transforming the country in the different sectors; from agriculture, labour, financial, etc. He has outlined his plans for the country, which can become a reality with the help of his ministers if they continue to work tirelessly in their constituencies.

Andrew Holness and his team have represented us well, especially through this pandemic. His tremendous work can be praised from the compassionate grants to his warm relationship with the citizens, especially the young people.

Andrew Holness is indeed a true leader as he actively continues to do a commendable job for the people. He is all about transformation, and with this attitude he can become the next P J Patterson.

Jullian Blair

