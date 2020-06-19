Holness and his outdated whatnot

Dear Editor,

It is no secret that Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been struggling to form a viable Cabinet since the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) surprise win on February 25, 2016. Faced with a relatively inexperienced team, the title 'minister without portfolio' has been made all the more popular under his leadership, with the prime minister practically appointing himself as 'minister of everything'.

We also saw Holness recruiting outside his Members of Parliament the likes of Nigel Clarke and the now-disgraced Ruel Reid.

The Cabinet struggle has been further compounded by the fact that there are also several elderly Members who are showing no signs of quitting any time soon. Just when we thought they had been relegated to the departure lounge, a desperate Holness has been forced to back-pedal in the wake of Shahine Robinson's death and mounting pressure to appoint a minister for the very significant education portfolio.

Alas! Jaws dropped and tongues were sent wagging yesterday when the prime minister made the shocking announcement that 78-year-old Karl Samuda has been appointed minister of education, youth and information, and 85-year-old Mike Henry has replaced Robinson as labour and social security minister. I guess that flight has been cancelled indefinitely.

The irony in all this is that the JLP consistently makes the age comparison between Holness and Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips. Yet, a close look at both parties would reveal the possibility of a younger Cabinet coming out of the People's National Party (PNP). It makes you wonder if there is any credence to the age argument. It is also cause for concern for the PNP, which despite these obvious facts still cannot find its way around the age-shaming of its leader. There is introspection and work to be done.

Meanwhile, Mr Prime Minister, from all indications it seems you are close to the polls and you intend to win a second term. But, please make a deliberate attempt to reopen the departure lounge for those well beyond their years of retirement. We appreciate their years of service, but the time has come. To use your youth as a bargaining chip is hypocrisy. You don't have a modern Cabinet. You have a whatnot, and we all know that that is outdated.

Ann-Marie Campbell

marieanncampbell@gmail.com