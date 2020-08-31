Holness clobbered Phillips; Dayton Campbell was the worst

Dear Editor,

Occasionally leadership debates can have a significant impact on an election, particularly, as in 2011, where one leader is new (Andrew Holness) and the other underestimated (Portia Simpson Miller). Back then she clobbered the new boy on the block. This time he did the same to Peter Phillips.

Irony of ironies, it was then Campaign Chairman Peter Phillips who wouldn't let Simpson Miller debate Holness in 2016, a mistake that contributed to the People's National Party's (PNP) loss.

This time the two leaders are so well known only a knockout by Phillips would likely have impacted the election. That didn't happen. The turnout on September 3 amid COVID-19 will therefore make the difference.

Having said that, had this been a boxing match, instead of merely an inconsequential debate, the referee would likely have stopped the contest in the sixth round to save the challenger further punishment.

Holness set out to show the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), warts and all — corruption allegations, national identification system (NIDS) debacle, failed 5-in-4 economic promise — saying that it was “the party of action”, that he was the man who “gets things done”. He hammered home that point exceedingly well. Artfully dodging, ducking, bobbing, weaving, parrying tough questions from Dionne Jackson Miller, he floated like a butterfly, smiling throughout, frequently rounding on Phillips directly with finger jabs that would have made Mike McCallum proud.

Phillips's job was to make his party's financial promises credible amidst a contracting economy caused by COVID-19. He failed to do that. He appeared dour, flat-footed, professorial. Of course, he handcuffed himself even before the bout by dubbing it the 'Wealthy Plan'. How many Jamaicans, down on their face from COVID-19, scrambling to meet bills, are thinking right now of becoming wealthy? Come on! They want a “Rescue Plan” to pull them out of the quicksand.

Indeed, Phillips used the word “rescue” in talking about his plan. Furthermore, Phillips, as a former finance minister and “numbers man”, is widely credited with rescuing Jamaica from the financial brink. He should have been able to show how he could rescue Jamaica again, showing clearly and convincingly how these very attractive, well-crafted promises could be paid for.

Finally, how could he expect to sell Jamaicans on the idea that these very modest promises are going to make anyone wealthy? It's the same cruel joke as the JLP's 2016 promise of “praasperity”. Nobody is buying that.

Phillips wasted his opening and closing statements with high-sounding generalities. Even when Holness, near the end of the bout, landed a crisp left hook on his jaw with the “just a bag of tricks” shot, Phillips wasn't nimble enough on his feet to deal with that credibility issue in his closing statement. He just continued with his pre-planned blurb.

Except when his one allowed question forced him to confront Holness to his face, he kept staring at the camera, never once pointed a finger, never seemed animated. Even his one allowed question was a dud. Instead of pounding Holness hard for his recent mishandling of the pandemic, he chose to challenge him on number of houses built. This ended in a “my numbers” versus “your numbers” argument which went nowhere.

The debates overall served a useful purpose of public education. I thought Floyd Green was the best, just a nose ahead of Mark Golding in a photo finish. Green was confident, clear, credible, with facts at his fingertips. He must have gone to Munro College. The worst was Dayton Campbell — clumsy, maladroit, careless with facts, not ready for prime time.

My ratings (out of 10): JLP's Green (8), Holness (7), Kamina Johnson Smith (6), Nigel Clarke (5) Christopher Tufton (3); PNP's Mark Golding (8), Lisa Hanna (6), Raymond Pryce (5), Phillips (3), Campbell (1).

Errol W A Townshend

Ontario, Canada

ewat@rogers.com