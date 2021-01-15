Holness didn't sound like leader to a proud, sovereign nation
Dear Editor,
I was appalled at Prime Minister Andrew Holness's statement that Jamaica is in the backyard of the US in a recent interview with Bloomberg Television. This was in answer to a question about Jamaica's position on the controversy between the US and China.
Holness stated, “Jamaica understands the orbit in which we are. We are in the backyard of the United States, so to speak. Our economy is intrinsically and inextricably linked to the United States. We will always be very close to the United States and very much aligned with the politics of the United States.”
This neo-colonial mindset is not fit for leading a proud, sovereign nation that is no one's puppet. It has led Jamaica to align itself closely with US President Donald Trump, who has now been impeached for a second time. The politics of the United States under Trump has been geared towards attacking sovereign countries in the region and imposing harsh sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba. Jamaica has earned the shameful reputation of being party to the use of the Organization of American States (OAS) to undermine the legitimate Government of Venezuela.
Prime Minister Holness went on to say that all the US needs to do is “increase spending in the region” to eliminate the concern about growing relations with China. This is beyond embarrassing. It seems so “licky-licky”. Is he saying that we are open to being a bribed tool of the US?
Jenny Wilson
wilson.jenny@gmail.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy