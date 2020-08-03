Holness, JLP deserve a second term
Dear Editor,
It is not lost on the Jamaican people, both local and overseas, that we are on the eve of another general election. I believe that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) should be proud of their achievements, even with some of the negatives that have emerged.
Running a country with so many moving parts is never easy. I am very impressed with the economic and infrastructural improvements that have propelled development pre-COVID-19. Most notable, too, is the fact that the JLP's management of the novel coronavirus pandemic has been remarkable and even recognised in the international arena.
The JLP has been consistent in proving that it is focused on rebuilding Jamaica, land we love, and it has earned the time (second term) to build on this commitment. Now would definitely be a bad time to change Government.
The role of some political parties is to gain State power, not how well they perform while in Government. Dr Peter Phillips and the People's National Party (PNP) have not only failed to admit their shortcomings, they seem only interested in State power. This is not, and never will be a good reason to elect a Government.
Holness's head is in the right place, and once we continue to hold him and the Government accountable they will do a good job. Holness and the JLP deserve a second term.
Deanna Lewis
St Andrew
deannalewis876@yahoo.com
