Holness needs to check his arrogance

Dear Editor,

I notice that after his late filings came out on Friday, August 10, 2019 the prime minister, instead of apologising to the nation for not fully adhering to the very law he helped to pass, went on the rampage to criticise people who he thinks are trying to undermine the progress. This supports my argument that our prime minister, in his reasoning and thinking, is taking us back to the past, and reminding us of leaders from those times who did not take criticisms very well.

Someone needs to remind Prime Minister Andrew Holness that he is a public figure and, while there are aspects to his personal affairs that are really nobody's business, these do not include his financial affairs and how he manages the country's affairs.

He needs to adapt his arrogance to a world in which critique is a part of governance.

I do not expect anyone to be perfect in every way; everyone makes mistakes, even the brightest amongst us. The bigger sin, though, is to continue to repeat those mistakes and sometimes continue them out of spite and tomfoolery.

Every government since Independence has had positives and negatives; indeed, my own little research suggests that all our governments since 1962 have had much more negatives than positives and the root of this is poor governance and arrogant leadership — leaders who want to rule, instead of coordinate; leaders who to dictate instead delegate properly; leaders who promote nepotism and reward shoddy work because of partisan support.

I have always said that all you need to do well in politics in Jamaica is to see how you can massage the leader's ego instead of doing any meaningful work. I do not want any 'yes men' or women around me. I am willing to try new concepts and styles if it makes my job better.

We will not make net positive progress in this country with arrogant and petulant leadership.

Mark Trought

marktrought@gmail.com