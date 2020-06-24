Holness needs to speak out against Israeli land annexation

Dear Editor,

Benjamin Netanyahu's Israeli Government, with support from the Donald Trump Administration in the US, is taking steps to annex significant portions of the West Bank as early as July 1. Annexation would violate international law, formalise land theft, lead to increased tensions and violence, and further deny Palestinian rights.

Since the Oslo Accords were signed in the mid-90s, the Israeli Government has continually confiscated Palestinian land and built illegal settlements, steadily moving towards its goal of annexation and permanent control of Palestinian land.

The Andrew Holness-led Government has chosen to work closely with Netanyahu's Israel, including taking advice on security measures and policing. Given the ongoing and now increasing oppression of Palestinians by Israel it is surely incumbent upon Holness to speak up. If he doesn't choose to do so it will be at his own peril, since motives possibly more sinister than the obvious ones may be directed at his Government. If Jamaica cannot speak up at times like this, beholden instead to those from whom we continue to beg favours, it is a sorry state to be in after nearly 58 years of so-called Independence.

All over the world the common people are speaking truth to power, challenging the unjust, inequitable, and untenable status quo. They are calling for a 'new normal', where those marginalised, discriminated against, and abused are treated, instead, with the respect and equal treatment to which everyone is entitled.

The leading role taken by Jamaica against South Africa's apartheid is a well-deserved source of pride for most everyone in Jamaica. What is happening now in Netanyahu's Israel is another example of apartheid. So don't sell out for some tainted crumbs, Jamaica. Make us proud again.

Paul Ward

Campaign for Social & Economic Justice

Kingston 7

pgward72@gmail.com