Holness's desperate, tit-for-tat, revenge pettiness

Dear Editor,

I heard Andrew Holness's speech at a recent Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Area One Council meeting, wherein he ‎suggested a People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament has been living on captured government lands since 2011 and the Government has even been paying his electricity bill.

Holness dropped what he thought would be a bombshell in response to the recent allegations and scandals involving members of his JLP Administration, among them news that the Ministry of Health awarded contracts to a marketing company which, admittedly, had not been put out for competitive tender.

If the PNP's explanation about Holness's insinuation is correct, then he should be ashamed of himself for concocting such a ‎story to serve as a red herring and a distraction from the issues facing the current JLP Administration.

On the other hand, were the prime minister's allegations to be proven true, it would be even more disgraceful, and Holness should be doubly ashamed. I say this, as the obvious question would be that if this has happened since 2011, what has the prime minister done about it since coming to office back in 2016?

Holness's comments suggest that his revelation was only made in response to allegations made by the PNP against his Government, and I am left to believe that, had the PNP not attacked Daryl Vaz, J C Hutchinson, and Christopher Tufton, the prime minister would have been quite content to remain silent on any issue involving PNP corruption as part of some “old boys' club” — where one covers for the other keeping us, the people, in the dark.

Holness ought to realise that we have a right to know if laws are being broken, and he should not only make us aware as part of some tit-for-tat revenge pettiness.

Anyone watching Holness in recent days should see he is desperate, and rightly so. I predict that, contrary to the expert pollsters, when a general election is called, Holness will be reminded that Jamaica remains PNP country and that his Labourites only prove victorious when PNP voters ‎choose to stay home.

If Holness really thinks he's bad and feeling lucky, let him lace up his running shoes and, “Call it Andrew! Call it!”

Leroy Dixon

leroy.dixon651@gmail.com